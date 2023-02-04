Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has shown his support for left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza, saying he is confident the 30-year-old will bowl well if he is given an extended run in the national team.

Hamza recently featured in the two-Test series against New Zealand, but only took one wicket at an average of 197.

While this doesn’t sound impressive, it should be noted that he has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for the past few years.

In the recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he picked up 16 wickets in four matches for Sindh at an average of 24.

Hamza then proceeded to claim five wickets in five Pakistan Cup games for Sindh at an average of 19.60.

This is why Sarfaraz wants to see the pace bowler be given enough time to prove himself at the international level.

“I am sure Mir Hamza will bowl well because he has been bowling well consistently in the last few years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Sarfaraz will now captain the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Hamza will represent the Karachi Kings.

The Kings will be in action on February 14 when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi.

As for the Gladiators, their first game will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15.

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar and Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t be satisfied, Saqlain Mushtaq wants young Pakistan prospect to keep evolving

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 72 ( 11.01 % ) Karachi Kings 90 ( 13.76 % ) Lahore Qalandars 194 ( 29.66 % ) Multan Sultans 97 ( 14.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 121 ( 18.5 % ) Quetta Gladiators 80 ( 12.23 % )

Like this: Like Loading...