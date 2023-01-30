Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan superstar Babar Azam has assured everyone that the captaincy doesn’t affect his batting in a negative way.

There has been a lot of talk about whether the added pressure of leading the team in all three formats will take a toll on his batting.

However, the 28-year-old has risen to the challenge time and time again, and still remains the most consistent run-scorer in the Pakistan squad.

He added that when things get tough, he enjoys being captain even more as he has to use all his skills to get his side out of precarious situations.

“I enjoy it more when under pressure and it doesn’t affect my batting,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam’s next assignment will be the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi after being traded to them from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The Zalmi’s first game will be against the Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

