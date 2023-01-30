Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Kamran Ghulam wants to be given a proper chance to play international cricket after dominating at the domestic level.

The 27-year-old came on as a concussion substitute for Haris Sohail in the third ODI against New Zealand, but didn’t get the chance to bat.

He was also selected for the two-Test series that preceded the ODIs, but wasn’t picked in the playing XI for both matches.

Ghulam came into the series on a high as he scored 597 runs in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 42.64.

He then finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Cup, which is the country’s 50-over competition. In the six games he played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he amassed 435 runs, which included two hundreds and two half-centuries, at an average of 145.

Having excelled in domestic cricket, Ghulam is now eagerly waiting to make his mark for Pakistan.

“Yes Alhamdullilah I am feeling very good, the dream for a player is to serve Pakistan, so it is a great feeling,” he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

“I had really good form in the previous Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and in the recent Pakistan Cup, I have been doing well and I think it will help here if I get a chance.

“I have focused more on my batting, did all the drills with regards to my fielding, fitness, I have worked on all these aspects.”

Ghulam will now play for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars, who are the defending champions, will be in action on opening night as they will face the Multan Sultans, which is the team they beat in the final of PSL 7.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell and Kusal Mendis

