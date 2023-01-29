Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former captain Moin Khan has revealed that no one was happy with former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja as he “was running board affairs single-handedly”.

Furthermore, he had enough time to prove himself as a competent leader, but failed to do enough to convince everyone that he was steering the country’s cricketing matters in the right direction.

This is where a lot of people lost faith in him and began criticising him for the decisions he was making, along with some of the remarks he made.

“Ramiz got sufficient time to prove himself, but unfortunately, no one was happy with him. He was running board affairs single-handedly,” Moin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With Najam Sethi now in charge, Moin hopes he doesn’t make the same mistakes he did when he was PCB chairman in the past.

“I hope this change brings some betterment. Sethi is mature and has already worked in PCB. I hope he will not repeat his old mistakes and run PCB affairs smoothly,” the Quetta Gladiators head coach said.

Moin will now be involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the Gladiators, who will kickstart their campaign against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 24 ( 9.3 % ) Karachi Kings 34 ( 13.18 % ) Lahore Qalandars 73 ( 28.29 % ) Multan Sultans 27 ( 10.47 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 59 ( 22.87 % ) Quetta Gladiators 41 ( 15.89 % )

