Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has asked what good is it to have veteran spinner Nauman Ali sitting on the bench.

Nauman was selected for the three-Test series against England in December last year, but only featured in one of the matches, where he took four wickets at an average of 41.

Interestingly, the 36-year-old was subsequently dropped for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Salman was perplexed by the fact that Nauman was either on the bench most of the time or not picked at all, saying he has played first-class cricket for over 15 years and has the ability to hit a consistent line and length when bowling.

“In Pakistan, we don’t value Test cricket. Nauman Ali has played first-class cricket for more than 10-15 years and he has the skill to bowl with consistent line and length,” the ex-opener told Cricwick.

Nauman hasn’t been picked by any franchise for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

