Legendary Pakistan six-hitter Shahid Afridi has called on the selectors and team management to pick fast bowlers Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain in the Test side.

Pakistan have trialled a number of new seamers in the longest format, including Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Since none of them were able to have much of an impact, Afridi wants younger talents to get a chance and feels that the 140 kph duo of Dahani and Hasnain deserve an opportunity to make their Test debut.

“Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Hasnain should be there in the team,” the former interim chief selector was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Dahani will now be in action for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Hasnain will play for the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Sultans will play in the opening game of the tournament, where they will face the Lahore Qalandars.

As for the Gladiators, their first match will be against the Sultans on February 15.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt, Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

