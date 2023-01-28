Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said Mohammad Haris is an extremely effective power-hitter as he has the ability to transfer the pressure on the bowler and put them on the back foot.

Haris showcased this during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he was given the opportunity to shine at the international level.

The 21-year-old made the most of the chance given to him as he entertained everyone with his brutal attacking strokes.

Haris smashed 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also made eight runs in the final against England.

Having shown plenty of promise and incredible firepower, Wahab acknowledged how much damage Haris can inflict on opposing teams.

“He puts bowlers on the back foot,” the 37-year-old, who was recently named the Punjab Sports Minister, was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Both Wahab and Haris will play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

