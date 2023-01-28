Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t have a problem with his attitude or behaviour.

The 31-year-old has been in the news in the past for the wrong reasons, but pointed out that he hasn’t “heard such things”.

He added that if people have something negative to say about him, they should make it known publicly and provide evidence to support their claims.

“I haven’t heard such things, to be honest. If someone has to say something about my behaviour, and if it’s authentic, then come out and say it in public. Otherwise, anybody can allege you for anything. How many people would you believe?” Shehzad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I can also talk about anyone’s attitude. Would you start believing me? I think what people say doesn’t matter. I believe whatever Allah has written for you will happen.”

Shehzad hasn’t been picked by any franchise for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), even though he is one of the most experienced openers in the country and has been a solid performer in domestic cricket.

He recently scored 422 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included six half-centuries, at an average of 42.20 in the Pakistan Cup, which is the domestic 50-over competition.

PSL 8 will take place between February 13 and March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: It will be fun, Wasim Akram on Pakistan player everyone wants to see in PSL 8

What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ahmed Shehzad? He is really good! 231 ( 22.58 % ) He is ok! 276 ( 26.98 % ) He is overrated! 516 ( 50.44 % )

Like this: Like Loading...