Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former interim Pakistan chief selector Shahid Afridi has admitted that he is surprised middle order batsman Fawad Alam was dropped from the Test team.

He noted that Fawad had done well and scored plenty of runs before hitting a rough patch of form.

The 37-year-old last played for Pakistan during their tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, meaning he wasn’t selected for the recent three-Test series against England or the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Having been dropped from the side, Fawad featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class tournament, and scored 706 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 64.18.

However, Afridi feels that the veteran batsman shouldn’t have been dropped in the first place, especially considering how much stability he was bringing to the Test side when he was in form.

“Fawad Alam’s performance has been very good before. Dropping him is a surprising decision,” Afridi was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Fawad hasn’t been picked by any team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

