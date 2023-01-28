Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he is in talks with a couple of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises ahead of this year’s tournament.

Shehzad, who was once Pakistan’s go-to opener, wasn’t selected by any team for PSL 8 and is now scrambling to find a side to play for before the competition gets underway on February 13.

Last year, he missed PSL 7 due to an injury and is now determined to make his comeback.

However, he admitted that he can’t force any team to pick him, but noted that he believes he would add a lot of value to any franchise.

“I am in talks with a couple of franchises. As a player, I can’t force anyone to pick me, but if a player brings value to the team, they should go for him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shahid Afridi surprised Pakistan batsman dropped, says his performances have been very good

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 20 ( 8.55 % ) Karachi Kings 29 ( 12.39 % ) Lahore Qalandars 68 ( 29.06 % ) Multan Sultans 23 ( 9.83 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 55 ( 23.5 % ) Quetta Gladiators 39 ( 16.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...