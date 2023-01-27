Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said as long as Babar Azam is playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), “it’ll be fun”.

Many people will be eagerly waiting to see Azam in action for the Peshawar Zalmi after he moved to the team from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Pakistan power-hitter Haider Ali and all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Wasim, who is the Kings’ president and bowling coach, acknowledged how much the 28-year-old has done for the team in the six seasons he played for them.

However, with Azam in a new setting and captaining a new franchise, everyone will have their sights set on February 14 when the Zalmi take on the Kings in Karachi.

“So, as long as Babar is in PSL, it’ll be fun. It’ll be good games, competitive games,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem, James Neesham, Khurram Shahzad, Haris Sohail and Richard Gleeson

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan and Faisal Akram

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators

