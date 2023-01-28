Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Umar Gul said teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah is a “good bowler and an asset for Pakistan” following his impressive start to international cricket.

Naseem started off just playing Test cricket, but after getting the chance to stamp his authority in white-ball cricket, he grabbed the opportunity and hasn’t looked back.

This has resulted in the 19-year-old being part of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats.

Considering how young he is and the potential he possesses, Gul is excited to see what Naseem achieves in the future.

“Definitely, he is a good bowler and an asset for Pakistan so I wish him good luck in the future,” the 40-year-old, who is the Quetta Gladiators’ bowling coach during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Naseem recently represented Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he took eight wickets in two matches at an average of 14.37.

Prior to this, he featured in one of the two Tests that were played and claimed four wickets in that match.

He will now feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will play for the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators’ first match will be against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara

