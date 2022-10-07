Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said the team management has complete faith in pace sensation Naseem Shah.

Naseem made a rocky start to his international career as he was not consistent all the time.

However, he has started to show that he belongs at the highest level, especially with his performance in the Asia Cup, where he took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.71.

He also featured in one game during the recent seven-match T20 series against England, where he went wicketless.

But, he was sidelined afterwards as he contracted pneumonia and Covid-19.

“The management has faith in his abilities,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green are now in New Zealand to face the Black Caps and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and begin on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brimming with potential, Saqlain Mushtaq sees so much promise in 19-year-old Pakistan player

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 1713 ( 54.33 % ) No! 1440 ( 45.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...