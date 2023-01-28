Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq admitted that England spinner Rehan Ahmed troubled Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman and Faheem Ashraf with “some good deliveries” in the three-Test series in December 2022.

Having taken seven wickets on Test debut, which included a five-for, Rehan showed the world that he has what it takes to excel at the highest level.

Given the way he started his international career with a bang, Saqlain is confident the 18-year-old will achieve incredible success with England.

“I think he bowled some good deliveries to Babar, Agha, Faheem. He got the wicket of Saud, so there is talent him. I hope he gets all the success,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rehan is currently playing for the Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE and has taken six wickets in five matches at an average of 24.50.

He won’t feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

