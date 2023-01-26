Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, who recently finished his tenure as interim Pakistan chief selector, sees fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani becoming increasingly confident if he is given more chances to play for the national team.

Dahani has featured in two ODIs and 11 T20Is thus far, but his last match for the men in green came in October 2022.

He was picked in the Test and ODI sides for the recent home series against New Zealand, but sat on the bench the entire time.

With one ODI wicket at an average of 73 and eight T20I wickets at an average of 40, Dahani hasn’t made the best start to life at the highest level.

However, Afridi feels that keeping the 24-year-old on the sidelines will only hinder his growth as he needs more game time if he is to start building his confidence and shining on the international stage.

“If they give Dahani more chances, he will get stronger,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan drew their two-Test series against New Zealand 0-0 and lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Dahani will now play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Sultans will be in action in the opening game of the tournament as they will face the Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid and Arafat Minhas

Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing?

