Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has praised Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood for his running between the wickets.

He noted that Masood puts pressure on the fielders by running twos, which frustrates the opposition and keeps the scoreboard ticking.

The ability to do this is incredibly important, especially if batsmen are finding it tough to hit boundaries. Moody even added that running hard and converting singles into twos is how batsmen can excel at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“We saw Shan Masood show the way how to score runs at the MCG. His running between the wickets was superb, the twos that he ran, the pressure he put on the outfield, that didn’t really need to change,” he told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

Masood recently featured in Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand, where he scored 68 runs in two Tests at an average of 17.

As for the three-match ODI series, the 33-year-old got the opportunity to play his first ODI since March 2019. But, it wasn’t a happy return for him as he was caught behind off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson for a second-ball duck.

With the Test series ending as a 0-0 draw and Pakistan losing the ODIs 2-1, there has been speculation about captain Babar Azam no longer leading the side in all three formats.

Masood’s name has popped up as a potential replacement, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Masood will now play for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Azam will captain the Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19, with the matches set to take place in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Sultans play on opening night as they will go up against the Lahore Qalandars in Multan.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid and Arafat Minhas

