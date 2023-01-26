Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan said it’s pointless for people to have any doubts about captain Babar Azam’s capabilities with the bat as he is “a wonderful player”.

Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), made the comment after Azam had a strong showing with the bat during the series against New Zealand.

In the two Tests, he scored 226 runs, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

The 28-year-old followed that up with 149 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 49.66.

Having maintained his form throughout the series and led by example once again, Moin doesn’t see why anyone would even dream of criticising what Azam’s abilities with the bat.

“No doubt on his capabilities, he is a wonderful player,” the former Pakistan captain said on ARY News’ show Bouncer as quoted by A Sports.

Despite having performed time and time again with the bat, even with the added pressure of leading Pakistan, there has been speculation that Azam could lose the captaincy in some formats of the game.

However, he will now shift his focus to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

Azam was traded to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

PSL 8 will take place between February 13 and March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Zalmi will kick off their campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 14 in Karachi.

As for Moin, his Gladiators side will play the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and James Neesham

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill and Omair Bin Yousuf

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t want to be an all-rounder, Pakistan fast bowler who can smash the ball a long way says

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1676 ( 73.22 % ) No! 613 ( 26.78 % )

Like this: Like Loading...