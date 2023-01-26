Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah said he has no interest in transforming himself into an all-rounder right now.

This comes after the 19-year-old has shown that he possesses plenty of firepower with the bat.

Despite being able to tonk the ball a long way and score quick runs lower down the order, he insisted that he is happy to focus on bowling for now.

“Right now, I don’t want to be an all-rounder, but I do my best to perform well whenever I get the chance to bat,” Naseem was quoted as saying by A Sports.

The talented teenager recently represented Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand and took eight wickets in two games at an average of 14.37.

Prior to that, he played in one out of the two Tests and claimed four wickets at an average of 28.50.

Naseem will now be in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will play for the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Gladiators will begin their campaign against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in Multan.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 8: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill and Omair Bin Yousuf

