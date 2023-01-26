Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad has expressed his determination to play for Pakistan once again and promised to do so with the utmost pride.

He last represented the men in green in October 2019, but has remained active on the domestic circuit.

In fact, in the recent Pakistan Cup, which is the country’s 50-over tournament, he finished as the seventh-highest run-scorer with 422 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included six half-centuries, at an average of 42.20.

In addition to setting his sights on making an international comeback, Shehzad also vowed to look after his “fitness, health and diet” in order to give himself the best chance of achieving his ultimate goal.

“I am focused on myself, taking care of my fitness, health, and diet. My aim is to represent my country again with pride,” the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad hasn’t been picked by any team for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 and March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The first match in PSL 8 will see the Multan Sultans take on the Lahore Qalandars in Multan.

