Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz said batsman Mohammad Haris gave the Pakistan team a major kick through his spirited batting.

Haris was handed the opportunity to showcase his skills during the 2022 T20 World Cup and he didn’t disappoint as he put on a power-hitting clinic in a majority of the matches he played.

The 21-year-old hammered 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

Even though Haris has not played for Pakistan since the ICC event, Wahab praised him for consistently making quick runs and giving the men in green a massive boost.

“He’s lifted the whole Pakistan team,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The 37-year-old and Haris will now play for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and James Neesham

