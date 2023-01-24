Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan cricketer Saud Shakeel said he is a big fan of legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara as he played beautifully and his “class is different”.

Sangakkara represented Sri Lanka in 134 Test matches and scored 12,400 runs, which included 38 centuries and 52 fifties, at an average of 57.40.

This puts him at sixth on the all-time list of run-scorers in Test cricket.

He is also the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history behind iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar with 14,234 runs in 404 matches, which included 25 hundreds and 93 half-centuries, at an average of 41.98.

As for T20Is, Sangakkara featured in 56 matches and accumulated 1,382 runs, which included eight fifties, at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 119.55.

“I have always liked Kumar Sangakkara among the batsmen. Sangakkara plays very beautifully, and his class is different,” Shakeel told Geo as quoted by Cricwick.

The 27-year-old recently played in the two-Test series against New Zealand and was absolutely brilliant as he scored 234 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 117.

Shakeel, however, isn’t part of any team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19.

All the matches in PSL 8 will take place in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

