Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik wants top order batsman Shan Masood backed for a longer period of time as he believes the 33-year-old will bring some stability to the batting line-up.

Masood did feature in Pakistan’s recent home series, which consisted of series against England and New Zealand.

He only played one of the three Tests against England and scored a total of 54 runs.

However, he was selected for both Test matches against New Zealand, where he amassed 68 runs at an average of 17.

Masood also got the opportunity to play in one out of the three ODIs against the Black Caps, but was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

While he would have wanted to perform much better than this, Malik is hopeful that Pakistan will stick with Masood instead of looking for other options to replace him.

“Shan will help this team to have more stability,” he said on Twitter.

Masood will now represent the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Malik, meanwhile, will play for the Karachi Kings.

The Sultans will begin their tournament against the Lahore Qalandars on February 13 in Multan, while the Kings will kickstart their campaign against the Peshawar Zalmi on February 14 in Karachi.

Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8: David Miller, Josh Little, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Adil Rashid and Arafat Minhas

Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, James Vince, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar and Tabraiz Shamsi

