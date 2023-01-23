Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam rates left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi very highly, saying everyone knows he is the best bowler in the world.

Afridi has been out of action for the last couple of months as he is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old missed the three-Test series against England and Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand, which comprised two Tests and three ODIs.

The men in green have missed their pace spearhead as they lost to England 3-0, while their Test series against New Zealand finished as a 0-0 draw. As for the ODI series, they lost it 2-1.

Given the impact Afridi has with the new ball and towards the end of the innings, Azam acknowledged that it is very difficult to deny that the tall speedster, who is capable of bowling at speeds of 150 kph, is right at the top of the pile when it comes to the elite bowlers in international cricket.

“Now everyone knows he’s the best bowler in Pakistan and in the world,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam will now captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Afridi is set to return for the tournament and lead the Lahore Qalandars, who are the defending champions.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and James Neesham

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox

