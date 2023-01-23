Image courtesy of: Unsplash

England batsman Ben Duckett has played down Pakistan mystery bowler Abrar Ahmed, saying he is “basically a leg-spinner”.

Abrar made his international debut in the three-Test series against England and impressed right off the bat, taking seven wickets in the first innings he bowled.

Overall, he finished with 17 wickets in two matches at an average of 27.17.

While Duckett feels that the 24-year-old is not a mystery bowler, he admitted that Abrar “bowled beautifully” and has a “good googly”.

“He was basically a leg-spinner who had a good googly. There was no real mystery to it, but he bowled beautifully,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Abrar was also selected for the two-Test series against New Zealand, where he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 43.63.

He will now play for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United will begin their PSL 8 campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 16.

Islamabad United Squad for PSL 8: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Moeen Ali and Mubasir Khan

