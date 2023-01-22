Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar is glad that England fast bowler Mark Wood shortened his run-up.

He also admitted that the 32-year-old has a “beautiful action”, but loses control of his follow-through at times.

These are just a few observations the Rawalpindi Express has made but said overall, Wood is a “lovely human being”.

“Mark Wood, a great looking guy and a lovely human being with a beautiful action, that’s what I like to see!” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“A couple of things I have noticed. He loses his follow-through. Thank god he shortened his run-up. He lands on the left foot, and you see often he collapses on the pitch because he cannot control the follow-through.”

Pakistan recently finished playing their home series against New Zealand, which didn’t go the way they were hoping.

Both Test matches ended as a draw, while Pakistan lost the ODI series 2-1.

Most of the players in the Pakistan team will now feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will begin on February 13 and be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

