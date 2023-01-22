Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is a real match-winner as he is capable of great things.

Zaman recently played for Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

He finished as the men in green’s second-highest run-scorer, amassing 157 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.33.

Despite his efforts with the bat, Pakistan ended up losing the series 2-1.

“He is a match-winner,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Zaman will now represent the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars will kick off their campaign against the Multan Sultans in the opening game of PSL 8 on February 13 in Multan.

The Qalandars beat the Sultans in the final of PSL 7 to be crowned champions.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 789 ( 67.9 % ) He is ok! 259 ( 22.29 % ) He is overrated! 114 ( 9.81 % )

