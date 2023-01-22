Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hailed young wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris for the aggression he showed when he got the opportunity to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Knowing he had the chance to impressive everyone and make a name for himself, the 21-year-old Haris unleashed a volley of jaw-dropping shots that left everyone in awe.

He thumped 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. As for the final against England, he made eight runs.

Haris’ hard-hitting approach and fearless mindset captured the attention of legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who said he may be the opener Pakistan need.

Azam, meanwhile, applauded him for making full use of his opportunity and putting his talent on full display.

“I think he [Haris] is a young guy and showing his aggression,” the Pakistan skipper was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Even though he was phenomenally entertaining in the T20 World Cup, Haris has not been given a chance to play for Pakistan since then.

Azam, meanwhile, recently led the team in their home series against New Zealand, which consisted of two Tests and three ODIs.

He scored 226 runs in the Test series, which included a brilliant 161, at an average of 56.50.

The 28-year-old continued to shine in the ODIs as he accumulated 149 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 49.66.

Even though he played his part with the bat, the Test series ended as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

The disappointing results have fuelled speculation of a potential split captaincy model being adopted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would see Azam no longer lead the men in green in all three formats.

Right now, one of the names that could replace him is top order batsman Shan Masood.

Azam and Haris will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Masood, meanwhile, will play for the Multan Sultans in PSL 8.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and James Neesham

