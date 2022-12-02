Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wants to see Mohammad Haris open the batting in T20Is.

Haris stole the spotlight with his brutal power-hitting during the recent T20 World Cup in Australia.

He came in as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman and showed the world what he can do.

Haris hammered 28 runs off 11 balls against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 deliveries against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 balls in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Impressed with what the 21-year-old has to offer, Afridi wants captain Babar Azam and the team management to let Haris open with Mohammad Rizwan going forward.

“Babar Azam, we need firepower at the top with batters who are showing clear intent like Haris and Shadab. Please consider Haris opening with Rizwan and you one down followed by your next best hitter. You should be rigid on winning the match and flexible on a balanced batting line-up,” he said on Twitter.

Haris has not been picked for Pakistan’s next assignment, which is a three-Test series against England.

The first Test got underway on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: His absence against England will hurt us, Haris Rauf on Pakistan player who can change the game in quick time

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 1268 ( 31.75 % ) He is ok! 1350 ( 33.8 % ) He is overrated! 1376 ( 34.45 % )

Like this: Like Loading...