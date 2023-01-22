Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq admitted that it is tough to face masterful England pace bowler James Anderson when he is bowling with the Dukes or Kookaburra ball.

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test history as he has the third-most wickets in the format. Currently, he only sits behind legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and iconic Australia spinner Shane Warne.

While he acknowledged that the 40-year-old Anderson makes life difficult for the batsmen, Imam pointed out that in order to survive against him, “it comes down to the practice and following the process”.

“I think as far as facing James Anderson is concerned, whether you are facing Dukes ball or a Kookaburra, it is tough,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “But again, it comes down to the practice and following the process.

“We try to have faith in that and I have been playing international cricket [for] 6-7 years, so the experience gained from that and the practice done, we then try to go in the match with [the] same frame of mind.”

In Pakistan’s three-Test series against England, Imam scored 229 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57.25.

He then proceeded to make 215 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 53.75.

As for the three-match ODI series that followed, the 27-year-old mustered 17 runs in two matches at an average of 8.50.

Imam hasn’t been picked by any team for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19, with the matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shahid Afridi calls for change, says even Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah can score 70-80 runs

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 1003 ( 65.26 % ) He is ok! 382 ( 24.85 % ) He is overrated! 152 ( 9.89 % )

Like this: Like Loading...