Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden said there is no doubt that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf can bowl at 150 kph.

Rauf has proven this over and over again, including in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he delivered the fourth-fastest ball at 150.75 kph.

The 29-year-old has become a regular face in the limited overs side as he is quick, bowls with aggression and consistently takes wickets at crucial times for the men in green.

“Haris can bowl 150 kph,” Hayden was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rauf recently got the opportunity to make his Test debut in the three-Test series against England, but was limited to just one game as he suffered a quad injury.

He subsequently missed the two-Test series against New Zealand, but returned for the three-match ODI series that followed, where he took one wicket at an average of 142.

Rauf will now play for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Qalandars, who are the defending champions, will face the team they beat in the final last year – the Multan Sultans – in the opening game of PSL 8 on February 13 in Multan.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 8: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson, Sikander Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox

