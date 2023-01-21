Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan big-hitting batsman Mohammad Haris has zero fear and goes in with all guns blazing.

He noted that this is due to Haris being just 21 years and not understanding the importance of the situation at times.

The big-time ball striker was given the opportunity to show off his skills in the 2022 T20 World Cup and made full use of it as he put on a show over and over again.

Haris whacked 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand.

In the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets, he made eight runs.

While he may not have a lot of situational awareness right now, Hussain, who is now a highly respected cricket commentator, feels that Haris will start paying more attention to it as he grows older.

“I think he is 21 and he doesn’t fear the situation,” he told Sky Sports as quoted by Cricwick.

“Sometimes when you are younger like it’s your Test debut or whatever, it’s like you don’t understand the importance of it, it’s just like a game of cricket, it’s only when you get older sometimes that it becomes more important.”

The talented youngster wasn’t part of Pakistan’s Test or ODI squads for the recently-concluded series against New Zealand.

Both Tests finished as a draw, while the Black Caps clinched the ODI series 2-1.

Haris will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), who will be captained by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he was traded to the franchise from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

Ironically, the Zalmi will kick off their campaign against the Kings on February 14.

PSL 8 will be held from February 13 to March 19, with the matches set to be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad for PSL 8: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem and James Neesham

