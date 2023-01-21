Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed what he would do if he were to become Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

His comments come after Ramiz Raja was recently removed from the post.

First and foremost, he made it clear that only players who perform well will be selected in the national team.

The Rawalpindi Express also announced that he would run the board like a corporation, which would ensure it makes a lot of money.

“If I become the PCB chairman, only the players who show impressive performance will come forward,” the 47-year-old, who holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph), was quoted as saying by A Sports.

“PCB needs to be run like a corporation and we can make a lot of money by doing that.”

Pakistan recently faced New Zealand on home soil and played two Tests, both of which ended as draws. They then played three ODIs, which the Black Caps won 2-1.

Many of the Pakistan players will now take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can definitely bowl 150 kph, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan speedster who attacks with ruthless aggression

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28798 ( 19.27 % ) Waqar Younis 2944 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8688 ( 5.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 41129 ( 27.51 % ) Imran Khan 29422 ( 19.68 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3213 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3260 ( 2.18 % ) Hanif Mohammad 557 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5320 ( 3.56 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3292 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9148 ( 6.12 % ) Saeed Anwar 10551 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1128 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2032 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...