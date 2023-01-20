Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Will Jacks, who is also a part-time off-spinner, admitted that he was in disbelief after getting Pakistan captain Babar Azam out with a “loosener”.

Azam was batting nicely on 136 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, but cut the delivery from Jacks, who was making his Test debut in the match, straight to Jack Leach at point.

The 24-year-old, who took a six-wicket haul, conceded that it was a shock to get the wicket of a world-class batsman with one of his more ordinary deliveries.

“Bit of a disbelief really… It was the first ball of my spell, bit of a loosener outside off stump and he cut it straight to point,” Jacks was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “That wicket was almost the game-changing moment.”

Azam went on to score 348 runs in the three-Test series, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58. Despite his efforts, Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0.

He then accumulated 226 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50. Once again, Pakistan were unable to win as the series concluded as a 0-0 draw.

The 28-year-old continued his good form with the bat in the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps, making 149 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66. There was to be no luck for the men in green though as New Zealand won the series 2-1.

The poor string of results has put pressure on Azam, with rumours now swirling that he may no longer captain Pakistan in all three formats.

One of the leading names to replace him is top order batsman Shan Masood, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet, even though it has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to adopt a split captaincy model.

Azam will now focus his attention on the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will captain the Peshawar Zalmi. He joined the franchise after being traded to them from the Karachi Kings in return for power-hitter Haider Ali and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

PSL 8 is scheduled to be held from February 13 to March 19, with the matches set to be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: How can you talk like this, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi hits out at former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48414 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 301850 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6892 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8700 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 37 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13986 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3060 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2843 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2562 ( 0.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1311 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3451 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2407 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...