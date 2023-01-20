Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said good luck to opposition bowlers if captain Babar Azam nails a cover drive as it means he has got his eye in.

Azam has proven time and time again that he is extremely tough to stop when he is firing on all cylinders and middling every shot he hits.

“If he plays a cover drive, he’s in,” Shadab, 24, told Sky Sports as quoted by Cricwick.

In the recent series against New Zealand, Azam started off by scoring 226 runs in the two-Test series, which included a magnificent knock of 161, at an average of 56.50.

The 28-year-old then proceeded to amass 149 runs in three ODIs, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

However, with the Test series ending as a 0-0 draw and Pakistan losing the ODI series 2-1, Azam is in danger of losing the captaincy in one or more formats.

Shan Masood’s name has come up as a potential successor, but nothing has been made official by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In the meantime, Azam will captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Shadab will lead Islamabad United.

PSL 8 is set to be held from February 13 to March 19, with the matches expected to be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Belongs in the top order, Shahid Afridi on lionhearted Pakistan power-hitter who goes hard

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48414 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 301850 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6892 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8700 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 37 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13986 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3060 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2843 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2562 ( 0.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1311 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3451 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2407 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...