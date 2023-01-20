Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he was glad to see 21-year-old big-hitter Mohammad Haris being played up the order.

Haris was given an amazing chance to show what he can do during the 2022 T20 World Cup and made the most of it as he impressed everyone with his power-hitting and wide selection of shots.

Usually batting at number three, the rising star belted 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand.

He also played in the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets, and scored eight runs.

Even though he has not played for the men in green since the T20 World Cup, Afridi expressed his delight that the youngster was trialled in the top order.

“I am glad Mohammad Haris [was] being played up the order,” the 42-year-old, who recently served as Pakistan’s interim chief selector, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand on home soil.

The Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while the Black Caps won the ODI series 2-1.

Haris will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PSL 8 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February 13 to March 19, with all the matches set to be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

