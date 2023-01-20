Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has praised all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, saying he has put up a string of “good performances”.

Faheem used to be Pakistan’s go-to all-rounder, but fell down the pecking order since he was too inconsistent when it came to scoring runs and taking wickets.

However, he recently featured in the three-Test series against England, where he scored 37 runs in two matches at an average of 9.25.

The 29-year-old also bowled 12 overs over those games but went wicketless.

In contrast, Azam amassed 348 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

“Faheem Ashraf is coming on the back of good performances,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

After the England series, where Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0, Azam amassed 226 runs in two Tests against New Zealand, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

He followed that up with 149 runs in three ODIs against the Black Caps, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 49.66.

The Pakistan skipper will now lead the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being traded to the franchise from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

Faheem, meanwhile, will represent Islamabad United in the tournament.

PSL 8 is scheduled to be played from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

