Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed has slammed big-hitters Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed, saying they are simply being picked in the national team “just for the sake of it”.

He noted that they haven’t done anything to improve Pakistan’s middle order woes, which is what they were drafted into the side to do.

Neither batsman has been able to score runs consistently as well, which hasn’t helped their cases.

“The situation is the same as far as the middle order is concerned. Iftikhar got out while playing a shot in the air. They are just part of the team just for the sake of it,” Tanvir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played two Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand, but failed to achieve the results they would have wanted.

Both Tests concluded as a draw, while the men in green lost the ODI series 2-1.

Asif and Iftikhar will now play for Islamabad United and the Quetta Gladiators respective in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PSL 8 is set to take place from February 13 to March 19, with the matches being played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

