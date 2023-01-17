Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam should demand the selectors to pick veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the T20I team, iconic fast bowler Wasim Akram said.

Wasim noted that as captain, Azam holds a lot of leverage and has the power to tell the selectors which players he wants in the squad.

The men in green have had a lingering problem with their middle order in the shortest format, and Wasim feels that Malik can fix it, even though he is 40 years old.

“If I wanted Shoaib Malik in the middle, I’ll make sure to tell the chairman of selectors,” he said on A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their series against New Zealand, which consisted of two Tests and three ODIs.

He scored 226 runs in the Test series, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

The 28-year-old followed that up with 149 runs in the ODI series, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

Since both Tests finished as a draw and New Zealand walked away with a 2-1 win in the ODIs, there has been growing speculation that Azam will no longer captain Pakistan in all three formats.

It is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want to split the captaincy, with one of the names in the running allegedly being top order batsman Shan Masood.

Azam will now lead the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was traded to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings in return for Haider Ali and Malik.

PSL 8 is scheduled to be played from February 13 to March 19, with the matches being held in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Picked just for the sake of it, Tanvir Ahmed says two batsmen don’t belong in the Pakistan team

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 326 ( 74.94 % ) No! 109 ( 25.06 % )

Like this: Like Loading...