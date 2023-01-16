Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait has admitted that Naseem Shah reminds him of his younger self.

Naseem has become an integral part of Pakistan’s pace attack, having grown from just playing Test cricket to being utilised in all three forms of the game.

Having grasped his opportunity and shone in the limited overs formats, the 19-year-old has cemented his spot as one of the go-to fast bowlers Pakistan will keep picking.

Tait pointed out that Naseem is a free spirit and while the ‘Wild Thing’ sees himself in the teenager, he conceded that he “wasn’t as intelligent” at the same age.

“In some ways, he reminds me of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He’s sort of free-spirited. But I wasn’t as intelligent,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Naseem was recently in action during Pakistan’s home series against New Zealand.

He featured in one out of the two Tests played and took four wickets at an average of 28.50.

As for the three-match ODI series, he finished with eight wickets in two games at an average of 14.37.

The Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: It’s like Shahid Afridi is back, Shadab Khan on Pakistan player who hits sixes like Boom Boom

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1344 ( 69.64 % ) He is ok! 414 ( 21.45 % ) He is overrated! 172 ( 8.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...