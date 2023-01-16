Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique said he owes a lot to former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as he taught him a lot.

Shafique has cemented his spot as Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket after a number of big scores.

His consistency has earned him high praise, especially considering he is just 23 years old.

Upon first getting picked in the national team, Shafique recalled how Misbah mentored him and gave him plenty of batting advice.

“At that time [after team selection], our coach was Misbah-ul-Haq, and he saw me and used to teach me so many things about cricket and batting especially,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent two-Test series against New Zealand, which concluded as a 0-0 draw, Shafique wasn’t at his best as he finished with 43 runs at an average of 10.75.

He was not picked for the three-match ODI series that followed, which New Zealand won 2-1.

