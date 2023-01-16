Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood wants to see Haider Ali “make a name for himself” after the big-hitting rising star has crashed and burned.

There was so much hype around Haider when he made his international debut and the 22-year-old stamped his authority early on, scoring two half-centuries in his first three T20Is.

However, after numerous inconsistent performances, he is no longer a surefire pick in the Pakistan team.

Haider was given the chance to shine at the 2022 T20 World Cup, but could not get the job done as he only scored two runs in the two matches he played.

With Haider’s form having taken a major hit and his international career stalling, Masood hopes to see the talented youngster bounce back and return with a bang.

“In the batting department, I would like to see Haider Ali make a name for himself,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Haider was not picked for Pakistan’s recent three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green lost 2-1.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that there are rumours floating around about Masood potentially replacing Babar Azam as Pakistan’s ODI captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are reportedly mulling over whether to split the captaincy, which could see Azam retain control in one or two formats.

