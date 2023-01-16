Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said opposition teams should “watch out” for Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris as he has the firepower to smash 50 runs off 20 balls.

Haris showed off his power-hitting in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he made quickfire runs for the men in green.

The 21-year-old smacked 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He then made eight runs in the final against England.

Having shown a brutal variety of shots throughout the tournament, Hussain warned teams to pay as much attention to Haris as they would to Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

“I would be like watch out for this boy, he could come in and smash 50 off 20 balls and take the game away from you so switch on as much for him as you’re doing for Babar and Rizwan,” the renowned cricket commentator told Sky Sports as quoted by Cricwick.

Haris has not played for Pakistan since his big-hitting exploits in the T20 World Cup, meaning he missed the men in green’s recent home series against New Zealand.

The two-Test series concluded as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

