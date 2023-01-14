Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has questioned what’s stopping Pakistan from picking both Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The duo compete with each other to be Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, but Rizwan has been the preferred choice since Sarfaraz was removed as captain in October 2019.

While the 35-year-old has only played a handful of games since then, there seemed to be a shift in the pecking order for the recent two-Test series against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz donned the keeping gloves and replaced Rizwan in the playing XI for both matches.

He excelled with the bat as well, scoring 335 runs, which included a career-best 118 and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Rizwan, though, did return for the three-match ODI series and put on a show as he made 182 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 91.

Since both players are handy run-scorers and top-class wicketkeepers, Nadeem wants to see them playing together in the Pakistan team instead of always competing against each other for one spot.

“Sarfaraz has served Pakistan a great deal and I always say that these two can still play together,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan drew the Test series against New Zealand 0-0 and lost the ODI series 2-1.

