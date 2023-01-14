Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq to sort of the team’s middle order woes.

The men in green have been trying to fix this problem for a long time, but have not found the right batsmen for those crucial positions.

Despite doing a lot of chopping and changing, the experiments have yet to bear fruit as a few players showed some promise but haven’t been consistent enough.

Akhtar feels that the issue has lingered long enough and Saqlain must make rectifying it a priority.

“That’s why I had criticised Saqlain Mushtaq and others to get your middle order and batting order sorted,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are coming off a torrid home season, where they were crushed 3-0 in their Test series against England.

Next up was two Tests against New Zealand, both of which ended as draws. They then played three ODIs, with the Black Caps winning the series 2-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Shahid Afridi identifies really good Pakistan prospect, wants him picked regularly

Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! No! Do you think Saqlain Mushtaq has done a good job as Pakistan head coach? Yes! 3 ( 21.43 % ) No! 11 ( 78.57 % )

Like this: Like Loading...