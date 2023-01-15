Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Amidst growing speculation that Babar Azam could be replaced as Pakistan captain in one or more formats, former Australia batsman Stuart Law admitted that he would be “reluctant” to give the leadership role to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan would have to be considered as one of the leading candidates, especially since he leads the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Explaining why he wouldn’t want to give the job to Rizwan, Law pointed out that as a wicketkeeper, the 30-year-old already has enough on his plate.

“The only one you can consider is Mohammad Rizwan but I’m personally reluctant to give it to a wicketkeeper. They already have enough on their plate. It’s the toughest job on the park and to captain a side is also very difficult,” he said on BatBricks7 presents ‘Run ki Runneeti‘ on CricTracker.

It has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen on adopting a split captaincy model, especially after the national team’s dismal home season.

Under Azam’s leadership, Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England. They then drew their two-Test series against New Zealand 0-0 before losing the three-match ODI series 2-1.

While Law thinks that Rizwan would be the only viable candidate, there has been talk of top order batsman Shan Masood potentially replacing Azam as captain in ODIs.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Why can’t they play together, Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar sees competing Pakistan duo as a perfect fit

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1548 ( 75.4 % ) No! 505 ( 24.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...