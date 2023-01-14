Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the interim Pakistan chief selector, wants to see pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani get picked more often as he believes the 24-year-old is a “good prospect”.

Dahani has been around the national team for a while, but has played irregularly as he has been limited to a few matches here and there.

So far, the Larkana native has represented his country in two ODIs and 11 T20Is, where he has taken one wicket at an average of 73 and eight wickets at an average of 40 respectively.

Even though his statistics thus far don’t sound particularly impressive, Afridi noted that people can’t expect Dahani to shine if he doesn’t get the chance to play consistently.

“Dahani is really a good prospect and he needs regular chances,” the former captain and renowned big-hitter was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Dahani was part of Pakistan’s Test and ODI squads for the recent series against New Zealand, but didn’t play a single game.

He last played for Pakistan in October 2022.

