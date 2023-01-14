Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cannot always be the heroes for Pakistan, legendary batsmen Younis Khan said.
The former batting coach added that it is important for the men in green to have other players in the squad who are capable of standing tall in the face of pressure and delivering match-winning performances.
This way, Pakistan can establish itself as a force to be reckoned with and become one of the top teams in the world across all formats.
“The team has to be prepared in a way it is ready for victory. It is not necessary that Babar [Azam] performs each time or Rizwan does, it is important, instead, to have a match-winning squad,” Younis told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.
Pakistan recently took on New Zealand on home soil and drew the two-Test series 0-0, while they lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.
Azam scored 226 runs in the two Test matches, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.
Rizwan, meanwhile, wasn’t picked for both games as Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced him as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.
In the ODIs, Azam continued to shine as he amassed 149 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.
As for Rizwan, he amassed 182 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 91.
