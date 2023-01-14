Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cannot always be the heroes for Pakistan, legendary batsmen Younis Khan said.

The former batting coach added that it is important for the men in green to have other players in the squad who are capable of standing tall in the face of pressure and delivering match-winning performances.

This way, Pakistan can establish itself as a force to be reckoned with and become one of the top teams in the world across all formats.

“The team has to be prepared in a way it is ready for victory. It is not necessary that Babar [Azam] performs each time or Rizwan does, it is important, instead, to have a match-winning squad,” Younis told Paktv.tv as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan recently took on New Zealand on home soil and drew the two-Test series 0-0, while they lost the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Azam scored 226 runs in the two Test matches, which included a top score of 161, at an average of 56.50.

Rizwan, meanwhile, wasn’t picked for both games as Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced him as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

In the ODIs, Azam continued to shine as he amassed 149 runs, which included two fifties, at an average of 49.66.

As for Rizwan, he amassed 182 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 91.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I see an improvement in his cricketing skills, Umar Gul on Pakistan teenager with huge future

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48296 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 301476 ( 75.95 % ) Steve Smith 6885 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8670 ( 2.18 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 16 ( 0 % ) Kane Williamson 13979 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3055 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2841 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2510 ( 0.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1306 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3418 ( 0.86 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2404 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...