Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he always battles hard for the team.

Rizwan has played through pain to deliver memorable performances, including during the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he spent two nights in the ICU with a severe chest infection before smashing a valiant 67 in Pakistan’s semi-final clash against Australia.

Even though the men in green lost the match by five wickets, the 30-year-old was applauded for his bravery and fighting effort.

“Rizwan battles for the team,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Rizwan recently featured in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand and scored 182 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 91. Despite doing well with the bat, the men in green lost the series 2-1.

He was also part of the squad for the two-Test series that preceded the ODIs, but wasn’t included in the playing XI for both matches as Sarfaraz Ahmed got the nod ahead of him.

Sarfaraz, a former Pakistan captain, put on a show throughout the series as he accumulated 335 runs, which included a career-best 118 and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

With both Tests ending as a draw, Pakistan had a home season to forget as prior to this, they were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England.

