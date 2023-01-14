Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul said he has seen an improvement in Naseem Shah’s cricketing skills.

Naseem has become a regular face in the Pakistan team as he has gone from initially representing his country in Test cricket to all three formats.

Gul pointed out that he has seen another area of improvement in the 19-year-old fast bowler – his fitness.

“So in my view, he has improved quite well so far physically and also his cricketing skills,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

READ MORE: Saqlain Mushtaq says Naseem Shah is brimming with potential

Naseem recently featured in the two-Test series against New Zealand, but only played one match, where he took four wickets at an average of 28.50.

He followed that up with eight wickets in two ODIs at an average of 14.37.

The Test series finished as a 0-0 draw, while New Zealand won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

This capped off a disappointing home season for Pakistan as prior to playing the Black Caps, they were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Mahela Jayawardene picks Pakistan bowler who should partner with Shaheen Shah Afridi when he returns

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1343 ( 69.62 % ) He is ok! 414 ( 21.46 % ) He is overrated! 172 ( 8.92 % )

Like this: Like Loading...