Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq sees so much potential in 19-year-old pace bowler Naseem Shah.

Naseem has shown how good he can be lately as he was brilliant during the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took seven wickets at an average of 25.57.

He then picked up seven wickets in five matches during the Asia Cup at an average of 19.71.

The talented teenager also played one T20 International against England before being ruled out of the seven-match series after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19.

“Has complete potential,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan when talking about the rising star.

Pakistan are now in New Zealand for a T20 tri-series that will also involve Bangladesh. All the matches will take place in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also named their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which gets underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for T20 Tri-Series against New Zealand and Bangladesh: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

